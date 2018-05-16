Kohinoor Dal Palak 300G

- Energy345 kJ 82 kcal4%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.76g13%
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Mixed Pulses Flavoured with Fresh Spinach, Garlic & Cumin
- This delicious seasonal dish from the North Indian states combines mixed Dal with fresh spinach and garlic. Perfect comfort food when accompanied with crisp freshly made roti from the tandoor.
- Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
- For a complete Indian taste experience, explore our delicious range of Cooking Sauces, Meals in Minutes & finest Himalayan Basmati Rice.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Microwavable easy pouch
- Ready in just 2 minutes!
- Meals in minutes
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Boiled Pulses (53%) [Water, Chana Dal, Red Lentils, Toor Dal], Water, Spinach (14.7%), Tomato, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Garlic (0.8%), Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander Leaves, Cumin Seeds (0.2%), Ginger, Red Chilli Powder, Dry Mango Powder, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Garam Masala
Allergy Information
- May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sesame & Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For an authentic twist, if desired garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve with Indian Roti, Naan Bread, Paratha or Kohinoor Basmati Rice.
Hob
Instructions: Cut pouch, empty contents into a pan and heat for 3-5 mins while stirring. Serve hot.
Other
Instructions: Hot Water
Immerse the pouch in boiling water for 3-5 mins. Tear open from the top to serve.
Produce of
Product of India
Number of uses
Serving Size 100g, Number of Serving 2 - 3
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Produced & Packed for:
- Indo European Foods Ltd,
- Kohinoor House,
- 40 Langer Road,
- Felixstowe,
- Suffolk,
Return to
- For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|345kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.76g
