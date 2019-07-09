By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kohinoor Chilli Paneer Cooking Sauce 375G

2(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • A Spicy Stir Fry Sauce Flavoured with Bell Peppers, Soya Sauce & Garlic
  • For a full list of products and other recipe ideas, please visit www.kohinoor-joy.com
  • This delicious spicy sauce was created by the Hakka Chinese and dates back to 18th century Calcutta. Traditionally cooked with Paneer-Indian cottage cheese, using vegetables is also very popular.
  • Kohinoor specialises in the vibrant and eclectic ingredients of true India, bringing you both traditional and contemporary flavours from our Indian kitchen.
  • For a complete Indian taste experience, explore our Meals in Minutes range. These authentic dishes can be enjoyed as delicious accompaniments or as meals on their own.
  • True Taste Across Cultures
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Simply add paneer
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Pepper (10.7%), Green Pepper (10.7%), Tomato, Red Onion, Spring Onion, Dark Soya Sauce (2.9%) [Sugar, Soyabean Extract (Soya), Iodised Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211), Colour (E150c)], Sunflower Oil, Garlic (1.9%), Green Chilli (1.9%), Sugar, Ginger, Modified Maize Starch, Coriander, Salt, Red Chilli (0.2%), Black Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (E260) and Colour (E250d)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame & Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Paneer
Cut 450g of Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) into 1 cm (1/2") cubes. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan, add the paneer and pan fry until the paneer gets a light brown colour. Drain excess oil, empty the contents of the pouch in the pan and cover and simmer for 10 mins. If desired, add spring onion greens.
For an alternative preparation: Chicken
Stir fry 450g of chicken breast cut into 2 cm (1'') cubes in 1tbsp of oil. When lightly brown add the contents of the pouch stirring thoroughly. Cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked (20 mins) and the sauce thickens to your desired consistency. If desired, add spring onion greens.

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Serving Size 125g, Number of Serving 2-3

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Produced & packed for:
  • Indo European Foods Ltd,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,

Return to

  • For ideas, suggestions, feedback write to us at helpline@kohinoorfoods.co.uk or the postal address below.
  • Indo European Foods Ltd,
  • Kohinoor House,
  • 40 Langer Road,
  • Felixstowe,
  • Suffolk,
  • United Kingdom,
  • IP11 2BF.
  • www.kohinoor-joy.com

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 280kJ / 67kcal350kJ / 84kcal
Fat 3.0g3.8g
(of which saturates)0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate 8.2g10.0g
(of which sugars)5.8g7.3g
Fibre 1.1g1.0g
Protein 1.2g2.0g
Salt 1.2g1.5g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not chilli paneer ...

2 stars

Nothing like chilli paneer.... taste more like a pasta sauce with lots of pepper is it (the veg) with some black pepper .

