Kohinoor Chilli Paneer Cooking Sauce 375G

Not chilli paneer ...
Nothing like chilli paneer.... taste more like a pasta sauce with lots of pepper is it (the veg) with some black pepper .
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal
Water, Red Pepper (10.7%), Green Pepper (10.7%), Tomato, Red Onion, Spring Onion, Dark Soya Sauce (2.9%) [Sugar, Soyabean Extract (Soya), Iodised Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spices & Condiments, Acidity Regulator (E260), Preservative (E211), Colour (E150c)], Sunflower Oil, Garlic (1.9%), Green Chilli (1.9%), Sugar, Ginger, Modified Maize Starch, Coriander, Salt, Red Chilli (0.2%), Black Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulator (E260) and Colour (E250d)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Do not consume if the pouch has leaked or swollen.
Hob
Instructions: Paneer
Cut 450g of Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) into 1 cm (1/2") cubes. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan, add the paneer and pan fry until the paneer gets a light brown colour. Drain excess oil, empty the contents of the pouch in the pan and cover and simmer for 10 mins. If desired, add spring onion greens.
For an alternative preparation: Chicken
Stir fry 450g of chicken breast cut into 2 cm (1'') cubes in 1tbsp of oil. When lightly brown add the contents of the pouch stirring thoroughly. Cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked (20 mins) and the sauce thickens to your desired consistency. If desired, add spring onion greens.
Product of India
Serving Size 125g, Number of Serving 2-3
375g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy
|280kJ / 67kcal
|350kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.8g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|10.0g
|(of which sugars)
|5.8g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.5g
