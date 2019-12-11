Dole Tropical Fruit In Juice Pouch 400G

Product Description
- Pineapple, Papaya, Guava in Fruit Juice
- Simply 100% delicious ripe fruit in fruit juice.
- Try on your breakfast cereals, in a smoothie, on a dessert or simply as a snack. A great way to get your "5-a-day".
- This packaging does not contain Bisphenol A
- BPA-free packaging
- No added flavourings
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Fruit in variable proportions 63, 2% (Pineapple**, Papaya [Yellow and Red], Guava), Pineapple Juice 36%, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, **75% Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 5 days.Best before: see back panel.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled but does not require refrigeration before opening.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- 36 rue de Chateaudun,
- F-75009 Paris,
- (France).
Return to
Drained weight
220g
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|230 kJ/55 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|12 g
|of which sugars
|12 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.5 g
|Salt
|<0.1 g
|Vitamin C
|30.9 mg (39%*)
|*39% of Reference Intake
|-
