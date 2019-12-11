By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dole Tropical Fruit In Juice Pouch 400G

Dole Tropical Fruit In Juice Pouch 400G
£ 1.20
£5.46/kg

Product Description

  • Pineapple, Papaya, Guava in Fruit Juice
  • Simply 100% delicious ripe fruit in fruit juice.
  • Try on your breakfast cereals, in a smoothie, on a dessert or simply as a snack. A great way to get your "5-a-day".
  • This packaging does not contain Bisphenol A
  • BPA-free packaging
  • No added flavourings
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit in variable proportions 63, 2% (Pineapple**, Papaya [Yellow and Red], Guava), Pineapple Juice 36%, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, **75% Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 5 days.Best before: see back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled but does not require refrigeration before opening.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • (France).

Return to

  • Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
  • 36 rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • (France).

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 230 kJ/55 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 12 g
of which sugars 12 g
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 0.5 g
Salt <0.1 g
Vitamin C 30.9 mg (39%*)
*39% of Reference Intake-

