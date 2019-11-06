By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jackfruit In Bbq Sauce 150G

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Each pouch
  • Energy548kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars19.5g
    22%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Young jackfruit in a barbecue sauce.
  • HAND PREPARED Made with juicy tomatoes and onions for a sweet, tangy flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit (42%), Water, Tomato Paste, Fructose Syrup, Vinegar, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Apple Juice, Cornflour, Paprika powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Smoke Flavouring.

 

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 1½ /1 mins
Tear a corner of the pouch, heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Break up the jackfruit with a fork and coat in the sauce before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pouch (150g)
Energy365kJ / 87kcal548kJ / 130kcal
Fat0.7g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate16.7g25.1g
Sugars13.0g19.5g
Fibre4.1g6.2g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Buy plain jackfruit and flavour yourself!

1 stars

It was so bad we couldn’t finish it. The sauce is odd and very strong. No amount of ketchup would cover up the taste.

Disappointing and sweet meal that wasn't 'healthy'

2 stars

I was very disappointed with this meal! As it's vegan I expected it to be a relatively healthy meal. It was sickly sweet as to be virtually inedible! There is far too much sugar in this meal. I actually thought for a minute that I'd mis-read the label and that it was sweet and sour. Besides palm oil and rapeseed oil (both undesirable oils) there's muscovado sugar, a barbecue sauce the contents of which also includes sugar, fructose, molasses and cane syrup. The list goes on: caramelised sugar, molasses and plain caramel. Is that list of sugar really necessary???

Nasty sauce.

1 stars

Was really looking forward to trying this Jackfruit out as a possible alternative to Pulled Pork. Unfortunately the sauce it is smothered in is very strong and not very nice. Next time I'll be finding my own Jackfruit and making my own sauce. Shame.

Delicious but too much sugar

2 stars

Jackfruit has a meaty texture perfect for meat substiture and healthier. Too much sugar. Had someone pick this up in store when I was visiting. I don't want all this sugar in my food. Vegans care about health add stevia safe plant addition for sweetness. Sweetness are toxic but not stevia. This be fantastic without all sugar. I'm loving these jackfruit packets delicious with organic sphaghetti . Improvements removr health harming fructose syrup and sugar replace with plant stevia. Also would like to see BPA free plastic for health.

Thrown in bin

1 stars

Horrible taste and texture. I found it so unpalatable that I had to throw it away

HOT

1 stars

Way too much paprika in it, my mouth was on fire!

far to hot, not Bbq at all

2 stars

not Bbq at all, very hot chilli flavour burned the mouth didn't finish it, wouldn't buy it again

