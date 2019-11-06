Tesco Jackfruit In Bbq Sauce 150G

Buy plain jackfruit and flavour yourself!
It was so bad we couldn’t finish it. The sauce is odd and very strong. No amount of ketchup would cover up the taste.
Disappointing and sweet meal that wasn't 'healthy'
I was very disappointed with this meal! As it's vegan I expected it to be a relatively healthy meal. It was sickly sweet as to be virtually inedible! There is far too much sugar in this meal. I actually thought for a minute that I'd mis-read the label and that it was sweet and sour. Besides palm oil and rapeseed oil (both undesirable oils) there's muscovado sugar, a barbecue sauce the contents of which also includes sugar, fructose, molasses and cane syrup. The list goes on: caramelised sugar, molasses and plain caramel. Is that list of sugar really necessary???
Nasty sauce.
Was really looking forward to trying this Jackfruit out as a possible alternative to Pulled Pork. Unfortunately the sauce it is smothered in is very strong and not very nice. Next time I'll be finding my own Jackfruit and making my own sauce. Shame.
Delicious but too much sugar
Jackfruit has a meaty texture perfect for meat substiture and healthier. Too much sugar. Had someone pick this up in store when I was visiting. I don't want all this sugar in my food. Vegans care about health add stevia safe plant addition for sweetness. Sweetness are toxic but not stevia. This be fantastic without all sugar. I'm loving these jackfruit packets delicious with organic sphaghetti . Improvements removr health harming fructose syrup and sugar replace with plant stevia. Also would like to see BPA free plastic for health.
Thrown in bin
Horrible taste and texture. I found it so unpalatable that I had to throw it away
HOT
Way too much paprika in it, my mouth was on fire!
far to hot, not Bbq at all
not Bbq at all, very hot chilli flavour burned the mouth didn't finish it, wouldn't buy it again