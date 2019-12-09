By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Jackfruit In Thai Green Sauce 150G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Jackfruit In Thai Green Sauce 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Each pouch
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Young jackfruit in Thai green sauce.
  • HAND PREPARED Made with green chilli and zesty lemongrass for a hot, fragrant flavour
  • HAND PREPARED Made with green chilli and zesty lemongrass for a hot, fragrant flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit (41%), Coconut Milk, Water, Bamboo Shoot, Green Curry paste (Green Chilli, Lemongrass, Garlic, Coriander, Shallot, Sweet Basil, Lime Leaves, Galangal, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, White Pepper Powder), Sweet Basil, Sugar, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Red Spur Chilli, Lime Leaves, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Flavouring (Yeast Extract), Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 1½/1 mins
Tear a corner of the pouch, heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Break up the jackfruit with a fork and coat in the sauce before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pouch (150g)
Energy334kJ / 80kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat5.9g8.9g
Saturates4.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate4.6g6.9g
Sugars2.5g3.7g
Fibre1.6g2.4g
Protein1.4g2.1g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best fresh vegan friendly thai sauce ive tasted

5 stars

This is delicious popping with fkavour got a spicy kick. youll need two per meal. I have with organic sphaghetti. Jackfruit is used as vegan alternative to meat its very fresh in this too very tasty. Unlile disgusting toxic canned jackfruit this has been made from fresh jackfruit. Even for meat eaters this would be delicious you could throw meat in it too. I add little water also to stretch the sauce. Pure and natural ingredients this is made in authentic Thailand. My exception to buying foreign made food. I love this thai sauce.

Pretty Good Taste, Portion Too Small

3 stars

PROS: Nice enough. Jackfruit has a nice texture. Curry is a bit bland and heavy with one or two spices, but nice enough and of course quick. Tastes natural. CONS: Portion way too small even for one. (Enough jackfruit, but needs more sauce to get me to buy again) *True to medium with pepper/chilli. A bit hot (with chilli) but not outrageous if you are a baby like me about hot pepper and wonder.

Vegan but delicious very yummy

5 stars

Vegan and very very tasty. beautiful burst of many flavours. First time trying jack fruit i like it. its got a spicy kick usually i dont like but i liked it in this. portion is very small needs to be bigger. I had it with brown rice with htilled onoins and grilled garlic tossed in flaseed oil then this portion on sides of the sauce yummy. A new regular weekly treat. For health reasons i dont use use sugar its in almost everything, why i dont buy ready food and salt too, its bad for healthso would like to see those not in it. i like food thats not high in oils no sugar no salt almost impossible to find. Alot of vegan and vegetarian redy foods are full of fats oiils sugar and salt and not healthy. This is fairly helthy well done Tesco. Keep roll out the vegan food now/ Better for health. a minced plant based meat alternative too not high in fats sugars and salt

Great chucked on some rice for a light lunch.

4 stars

Great chucked on some rice for a light lunch.

First time I had tried it and loved it, only thing

5 stars

First time I had tried it and loved it, only thing that was disappointing was there wasn't enough in the packet.

Tasty but strong lemongrass flavour

4 stars

Being a vegan, it is so nice to find little gems like this. It was very tasty, slightly overpowering lemongrass flavour. It’s so great to be able to eat in a hurry. Being a shift worker I find this handy for a quick meal.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Jackfruit In Tex-Mex Sauce 150G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here