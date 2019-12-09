Tesco Jackfruit In Thai Green Sauce 150G

Best fresh vegan friendly thai sauce ive tasted
This is delicious popping with fkavour got a spicy kick. youll need two per meal. I have with organic sphaghetti. Jackfruit is used as vegan alternative to meat its very fresh in this too very tasty. Unlile disgusting toxic canned jackfruit this has been made from fresh jackfruit. Even for meat eaters this would be delicious you could throw meat in it too. I add little water also to stretch the sauce. Pure and natural ingredients this is made in authentic Thailand. My exception to buying foreign made food. I love this thai sauce.
Pretty Good Taste, Portion Too Small
PROS: Nice enough. Jackfruit has a nice texture. Curry is a bit bland and heavy with one or two spices, but nice enough and of course quick. Tastes natural. CONS: Portion way too small even for one. (Enough jackfruit, but needs more sauce to get me to buy again) *True to medium with pepper/chilli. A bit hot (with chilli) but not outrageous if you are a baby like me about hot pepper and wonder.
Vegan but delicious very yummy
Vegan and very very tasty. beautiful burst of many flavours. First time trying jack fruit i like it. its got a spicy kick usually i dont like but i liked it in this. portion is very small needs to be bigger. I had it with brown rice with htilled onoins and grilled garlic tossed in flaseed oil then this portion on sides of the sauce yummy. A new regular weekly treat. For health reasons i dont use use sugar its in almost everything, why i dont buy ready food and salt too, its bad for healthso would like to see those not in it. i like food thats not high in oils no sugar no salt almost impossible to find. Alot of vegan and vegetarian redy foods are full of fats oiils sugar and salt and not healthy. This is fairly helthy well done Tesco. Keep roll out the vegan food now/ Better for health. a minced plant based meat alternative too not high in fats sugars and salt
Great chucked on some rice for a light lunch.
Great chucked on some rice for a light lunch.
First time I had tried it and loved it, only thing
First time I had tried it and loved it, only thing that was disappointing was there wasn't enough in the packet.
Tasty but strong lemongrass flavour
Being a vegan, it is so nice to find little gems like this. It was very tasty, slightly overpowering lemongrass flavour. It’s so great to be able to eat in a hurry. Being a shift worker I find this handy for a quick meal.