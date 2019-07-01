By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jackfruit In Tex-Mex Sauce 150G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Jackfruit In Tex-Mex Sauce 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Each pouch
  • Energy487kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 325kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Young Jackfruit in Mexican Inspired Sauce.
  • HAND PREPARED Made with peppers, kidney beans and chilli powder for a spicy kick
  • Pack size: 150g
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jackfruit (38%), Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Garlic, Red Kidney Beans, Sunflower Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Seed Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Oregano, Salt, Chilli Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 1½/1 mins
Tear a corner of the pouch, heat on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Break up the jackfruit with a fork and coat in the sauce before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pouch (150g)
Energy325kJ / 78kcal487kJ / 116kcal
Fat3.1g4.7g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate8.9g13.4g
Sugars6.0g9.0g
Fibre2.4g3.5g
Protein2.3g3.4g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Where's the jackfruit?

3 stars

Lots of sweetish sauce with 2 kidney beans but where was the jackfruit? I had to make up the bulk with mushrooms and tofu.

surprising good.

5 stars

The mexican flavour is really tasty, the texture of the jackfruit is soo good its like chicken or pulled pork, it really surprised me how good it was I would definitely buy again and can't wait to try the other flavours.

Horrible , bland and tiny. Do yourself a favour an

1 stars

Horrible , bland and tiny. Do yourself a favour and don't purchase this disgusting muck.

Had this on a wrap with salad and extra veg. Was d

5 stars

Had this on a wrap with salad and extra veg. Was delicious

