Tesco Jackfruit In Tex-Mex Sauce 150G

Where's the jackfruit?
Lots of sweetish sauce with 2 kidney beans but where was the jackfruit? I had to make up the bulk with mushrooms and tofu.
surprising good.
The mexican flavour is really tasty, the texture of the jackfruit is soo good its like chicken or pulled pork, it really surprised me how good it was I would definitely buy again and can't wait to try the other flavours.
Horrible , bland and tiny. Do yourself a favour and don't purchase this disgusting muck.
Had this on a wrap with salad and extra veg. Was delicious