Schwartz Spicy Cajun Chicken Mix 30G

Schwartz Spicy Cajun Chicken Mix 30G
Product Description

  • A spicy recipe mix with cumin, allspice and chillies for a delicious chicken tray bake.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • 1 of your 5 a day in our recipe*
  • *1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Cooks in 30 minutes
  • No artificial flavourings or colours
  • No added preservatives and MSG
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Paprika, Flavourings, Garlic Granules, Salt, Dried Onion, Chilli Powder (9%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Sugar, Cumin (6%), Allspice (5%), Oregano (5%), Thyme (4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need...
  • 675g (1 1/2lbs) skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 2 peppers, thickly sliced
  • 1 red onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 tbs oil
  • 3 tbs water
  • Directions...
  • 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.
  • 2. Place the chicken, peppers and onion onto a large, shallow roasting tray. Mix the oil, water and sachet contents in a small bowl, pour over the ingredients and toss to coat evenly.
  • 3. Ensure the chicken pieces are on top of the vegetables and cook in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Perfect served with long grain rice. Try replacing the chicken with salmon and reducing cook time to 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving**% RI*** per serving**
Energy 1180kJ1470kJ
-282kcal350kcal18%
Fat 7.5g20.0g29%
of which saturates 1.4g4.7g24%
Carbohydrate 33.4g8.9g3%
of which sugars 14.7g6.8g8%
Fibre 16.7g3.8g
Protein 11.8g32.8g66%
Salt 16.41g1.74g29%
**1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

