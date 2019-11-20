Schwartz Spicy Cajun Chicken Mix 30G
Offer
Product Description
- A spicy recipe mix with cumin, allspice and chillies for a delicious chicken tray bake.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- 1 of your 5 a day in our recipe*
- *1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Cooks in 30 minutes
- No artificial flavourings or colours
- No added preservatives and MSG
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Paprika, Flavourings, Garlic Granules, Salt, Dried Onion, Chilli Powder (9%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Sugar, Cumin (6%), Allspice (5%), Oregano (5%), Thyme (4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 675g (1 1/2lbs) skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 2 peppers, thickly sliced
- 1 red onion, cut into wedges
- 1 tbs oil
- 3 tbs water
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.
- 2. Place the chicken, peppers and onion onto a large, shallow roasting tray. Mix the oil, water and sachet contents in a small bowl, pour over the ingredients and toss to coat evenly.
- 3. Ensure the chicken pieces are on top of the vegetables and cook in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- For a little inspiration...
- Perfect served with long grain rice. Try replacing the chicken with salmon and reducing cook time to 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving**
|% RI*** per serving**
|Energy
|1180kJ
|1470kJ
|-
|282kcal
|350kcal
|18%
|Fat
|7.5g
|20.0g
|29%
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|4.7g
|24%
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|8.9g
|3%
|of which sugars
|14.7g
|6.8g
|8%
|Fibre
|16.7g
|3.8g
|Protein
|11.8g
|32.8g
|66%
|Salt
|16.41g
|1.74g
|29%
|**1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019