Schwartz American Bbq Sausages Mix 30G

Schwartz American Bbq Sausages Mix 30G
£ 0.80
£2.67/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A smoky recipe mix with smoked paprika, garlic and onion for a delicious sausage tray bake.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • 1 of your 5 a day in our recipe*
  • *1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe

  • Cooks in 30 minutes
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Smoked Paprika (14%), Modified Starch, Dried Onion (13%), Garlic Powder (13%), Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need...
  • 450g (1lb) sausages
  • 2 peppers, thickly sliced
  • 1 red onion, cut into wedges
  • 125ml (4fl oz) water
  • 2 tbs tomato ketchup
  • Directions...
  • 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.
  • 2. Place the sausages, peppers and onion onto a large, shallow roasting tray and cook in the oven for 15 minutes.
  • 3. Meanwhile, mix the sachet contents with the water and ketchup. Pour the mixture over the ingredients.
  • Cook for a further 15 minutes, or until the sausages are browned and cooked through. Turn sausages in the sauce before serving.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Perfect served with roasted potato wedges or mashed potato. Try replacing the sausages with chicken breasts, halved lengthways.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving**% RI*** per serving**
Energy 1339kJ1559kJ
-317kcal373kcal19%
Fat 3.2g26.4g38%
of which saturates 0.7g9.7g49%
Carbohydrate 59.2g13.4g5%
of which sugars 20.6g8.4g9%
Fibre 9.5g2.6g
Protein 8.1g20.2g40%
Salt 11.75g2.09g35%
**1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Lovely!

5 stars

This is lovely and tasty. Made as per packet but added fresh tomatoes. Nice and filling. Would work well with chicken too. Ever such a small hint of spice but very mild. Will buy again.

