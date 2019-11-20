Schwartz American Bbq Sausages Mix 30G

Lovely!
This is lovely and tasty. Made as per packet but added fresh tomatoes. Nice and filling. Would work well with chicken too. Ever such a small hint of spice but very mild. Will buy again.
Sugar, Smoked Paprika (14%), Modified Starch, Dried Onion (13%), Garlic Powder (13%), Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the UK
4 Servings
30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving**
|% RI*** per serving**
|Energy
|1339kJ
|1559kJ
|-
|317kcal
|373kcal
|19%
|Fat
|3.2g
|26.4g
|38%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|9.7g
|49%
|Carbohydrate
|59.2g
|13.4g
|5%
|of which sugars
|20.6g
|8.4g
|9%
|Fibre
|9.5g
|2.6g
|Protein
|8.1g
|20.2g
|40%
|Salt
|11.75g
|2.09g
|35%
|**1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|-
|-
|-
|***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
