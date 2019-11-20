Schwartz Italian Herb Chicken Mix 30G
Product Description
- A herby recipe mix with rosemary, basil and garlic for a delicious chicken tray bake.
- 2 of your 5 a day in our recipe*
- *2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Cooks in 30 minutes
- No artificial flavourings or colours
- No added preservatives and MSG
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Onion, Garlic Granules (15%), Salt, Flavouring, Sugar, Basil (5%), Dried Roasted Garlic (5%), Black Pepper (3%), Oregano, Parsley, Rosemary (2%), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe your will need...
- 1 red onion, cut into wedges
- 1 pepper, diced
- 1 courgette, sliced
- 4 chicken breasts, halved lengthways
- 400g tin chopped tomatoes
- 75g (3oz) cheese, grated
- Directions...
- 1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas Mark 6.
- 2. Place the onion, pepper and courgette onto a large, shallow roasting tray, arranging the chicken on top. Mix the sachet contents with the tomatoes and pour over the ingredients.
- 3. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Sprinkle with the cheese for the last 10 minutes of cooking.
- For a little inspiration...
- Perfect served with sliced roasted potatoes. Try removing the cheese and replacing the chicken with cod fillets. Reduce cooking time to 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving**
|%RI*** per serving**
|Energy
|1225kJ
|1369kJ
|-
|291kcal
|326kcal
|16%
|Fat
|3.8g
|9.0g
|13%
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|4.7g
|24%
|Carbohydrate
|46.5g
|12.7g
|5%
|of which sugars
|9.8g
|9.2g
|10%
|Fibre
|14.6g
|3.6g
|Protein
|10.4g
|48.5g
|97%
|Salt
|16.90g
|1.88g
|31%
|**1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|***Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
