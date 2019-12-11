By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jamie Oliver Nocellara Queen Olives 180G

5(2)Write a review
Jamie Oliver Nocellara Queen Olives 180G
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Each 30g provides
  • Energy178kJ 43kcal
    2.1%
  • Fat4.4g
    6.3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3.5%
  • Sugars0.0g
    0%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ/145kcal

Product Description

  • Sicilian Queen Olives
  • Juicy, buttery and beautifully tasty. From Sicily, these plump olives are matured for six months to develop incredible flavour. They're perfect as a pre-dinner nibble. Made with love.
  • Juicy Italian antipasti
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Queen Sicilian Green Olives, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, Sesame, Fish and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 15 days.Best Before End: See lid.

Produce of

Packed in Italy

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Viva Foods Ltd,
  • 4D Pinbrook Court,
  • Venny Bridge,
  • Exeter,
  • EX4 8JQ.

Return to

  • Viva Foods Ltd,
  • 4D Pinbrook Court,
  • Venny Bridge,
  • Exeter,
  • EX4 8JQ.
  • www.jamieoliver.com

Drained weight

110g

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy595kJ/145kcal
Fat14.6g
of which saturates2.3g
Carbohydrates0.0g
of which sugars0.0g
Fibre4.0g
Protein1.3g
Salt3.35g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Big, fat, delicious and gorgeously green.

5 stars

Big and beautiful and so tempting. The colour had great eye appeal, the size was perfect, and their eating quality was first class.

Far better than Tesco Finest Nocellara olives

5 stars

Tesco offer 2 brands of Nocellara olives: Tesco Finest and Jamie Oliver's. Jamie's are firm, taste fantastic and I highly recommend them. Tesco's "Finest" definitely don't live up to their name. Tasteless, with an unpleasant over-soft texture, we had to throw them away. They were not off, this is how they are. So, Choose Jamie Olivers, which win hands down.

