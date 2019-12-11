Jamie Oliver Nocellara Queen Olives 180G

Big, fat, delicious and gorgeously green.
Big and beautiful and so tempting. The colour had great eye appeal, the size was perfect, and their eating quality was first class.
Far better than Tesco Finest Nocellara olives
Tesco offer 2 brands of Nocellara olives: Tesco Finest and Jamie Oliver's. Jamie's are firm, taste fantastic and I highly recommend them. Tesco's "Finest" definitely don't live up to their name. Tasteless, with an unpleasant over-soft texture, we had to throw them away. They were not off, this is how they are. So, Choose Jamie Olivers, which win hands down.