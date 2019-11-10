Sarsons Lightly Seasoned Vinegar 350Ml

used for cucumber and beetroot yummy
used for cucumber and beetroot yummy
best pickling vinegar for cucumber and red onion r
best pickling vinegar for cucumber and red onion ready in exactly what it says on the bottle add a little sugar for an extra twist
Great flavour
A great way to add a quick burst of flavour to my vegetables & salads
Excellent product
A really useful addition to any kitchen, I used it to make a cucumber pickle which was ready to eat in half an hour. The result was not too acidic and very flavourful.