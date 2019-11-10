By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sarsons Lightly Seasoned Vinegar 350Ml
£ 1.70
£0.49/100ml

Product Description

  • Distilled Pickling Malt Vinegar Blend Lightly Seasoned with Sugar and Salt.
  • Lovingly made in our brewery near Manchester, our vinegar blend is craft brewed with time and care so you can now pickle in 15 minutes. We have created a recipe that will give your veg a crisp and mellow taste.
  • 2.3% Acidity
  • Quick pickling for your veg
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Ingredients

Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Water, Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening, use within 6 weeks.For Best Before End: See Top of the Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Slice, spiralise, or thinly dice your vegetables.
  • 2 Pour vinegar blend over your veg and ensure it is completely covered. Let it infuse for 15 minutes (or more if you want).
  • 3 Serve and enjoy with a meal of your choice.
  • Bon appétit!
  • Why not try Pickle in 15 minutes Lightly Seasoned vinegar blend with some thinly sliced cucumber, or visit our website for lots more pickling recipe ideas?

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone: 0800 1577032 (between 9.30am to 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays).
  • www.sarsons.co.uk

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 454kJ/107kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 25g
of which sugars 24g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 5.7g

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

5 stars

used for cucumber and beetroot yummy

5 stars

best pickling vinegar for cucumber and red onion ready in exactly what it says on the bottle add a little sugar for an extra twist

Great flavour

5 stars

A great way to add a quick burst of flavour to my vegetables & salads

Excellent product

5 stars

A really useful addition to any kitchen, I used it to make a cucumber pickle which was ready to eat in half an hour. The result was not too acidic and very flavourful.

