Grower's Harvest Island Mix 300G

Best fruit mix -
This is so far the best fruit mix I got...I cant wait to have it back... please re-order it so that I can buy some more
Great
Excellent quality. Particularly liked the inclusion of candied pineapple and papaya.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 326kcal
INGREDIENTS: Raisins (39%) (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricot (19%) (Apricot, Rice Flour), Sweetened Dreid Pineapple (Sugar, Dried Pineapple), Sweetened Dried Papaya (Sugar, Papaya), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom
10 Servings
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1384kJ / 326kcal
|415kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|76.4g
|22.9g
|Sugars
|58.9g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
