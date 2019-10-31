By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grower's Harvest Island Mix 300G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.19
£3.97/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy415kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.7g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of raisins, dried apricots, sweetened dried pineapple and sweetened dried papaya.
  • Island Mix Raisins, Apricots, Pineapple and Papaya
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Raisins (39%) (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricot (19%) (Apricot, Rice Flour), Sweetened Dreid Pineapple (Sugar, Dried Pineapple), Sweetened Dried Papaya (Sugar, Papaya), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1384kJ / 326kcal415kJ / 98kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate76.4g22.9g
Sugars58.9g17.7g
Fibre3.4g1.0g
Protein2.1g0.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best fruit mix -

5 stars

This is so far the best fruit mix I got...I cant wait to have it back... please re-order it so that I can buy some more

Great

5 stars

Excellent quality. Particularly liked the inclusion of candied pineapple and papaya.

