Grower's Harvest Trail Mix 300G

Grower's Harvest Trail Mix 300G
£ 1.19
£3.97/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy466kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1864kJ / 446kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of almonds, raisins, dried apricots, sweetened dried banana, sweetened dried papaya and desiccated coconut.
  • The Grower's Harvest Trail Mix Almonds, Raisins, Apricots, Banana, Papaya and Coconut.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Almonds, Raisins (Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricots (Apricots, Rice Flour), Sweetended Dried Banana (Dried Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring), Sweetended Dried Papaya (Papaya, Cane Sugar), Desiccated Coconut, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1864kJ / 446kcal466kJ / 112kcal
Fat22.6g5.7g
Saturates9.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate49.9g12.5g
Sugars34.9g8.7g
Fibre7.3g1.8g
Protein7.1g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

very nice but...

4 stars

It is nice but there are too many banana chips not enough dried fruit!!!!

