Nurishment Vanilla No Added Sugar 400G
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Nutritionally Enriched Milk Drink with Sweetener
- Drink Nurishment as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Visit www.nurishment.co.uk for more information.
- Enjoy Nurishment with no added sugar**. Delicious Milk drink with More! Enriched with 9 essential vitamins and at least 4 minerals. Did you know Vitamins C, B2, B3, B12, and B6 help to reduce tiredness and fatigue? While Vitamins A, B12, B6, C and D contribute to your immune system functioning normally.
- **Contains naturally occurring sugars
- Rich in calcium & 9 vitamins *
- *For vitamins see nutrition information table
- Made with fresh milk
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Vitamins and Minerals (Vitamin C, Ferrous Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A Palmitate, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12), Acidity Regulator (E331), Flavouring, Salt, Sweetener (E955), Colour (E101)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once can is opened, transfer any unused drink into a non metallic container and keep in a fridge. Consume within 24 hours.Best before end: see date on can end.
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- To Serve: Shake well before opening. Best served chilled.
This can contains 1 portion
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old, or pregnant/nursing women.
- Produced for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL7 1HW.
3 Years
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per can (400g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|396/94
|1584/376
|Fat (g)
|3.4
|13.6
|-of which saturates (g)
|2.4
|9.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.1
|44.4
|-of which sugars (g)
|4.9
|19.6
|Protein (g)
|4.7
|18.8
|Salt (g)
|0.23
|0.92
|Vitamin A (µg)
|200 (25%)
|800 (100%)
|Vitamin D (µg)
|1.3 (25%)
|5 (100%)
|Vitamin C (mg)
|20 (25%)
|80 (100%)
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|0.2 (21%)
|0.9 (84%)
|Riboflavin (B2) (mg)
|0.3 (21%)
|1.2 (84%)
|Niacin (B3) (mg)
|3.4 (21%)
|13.4 (84%)
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.3 (21%)
|1.2 (84%)
|Folic Acid (µg)
|42 (21%)
|168 (84%)
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.5 (21%)
|2.1 (84%)
|Calcium (mg)
|168 (21%)
|672 (84%)
|Iron (mg)
|3.0 (21%)
|11.8 (84%)
|Copper (mg)
|0.2 (21%)
|0.8 (84%)
|Manganese (mg)
|0.4 (21%)
|1.7 (84%)
|Iodine (µg)
|31.5 (21%)
|126 (84%)
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 3 years old, or pregnant/nursing women.
