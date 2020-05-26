By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grace Mackerel Tomato Sauce Hot & Spicy 425G

Grace Mackerel Tomato Sauce Hot & Spicy 425G
£ 1.90
£0.45/100g

New

Product Description

  • Mackerel in Hot Tomato Sauce
  • Chunky
  • Hot & spicy
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (Fish) (60%), Water, Tomato Paste (10%), Chili Powder (2%), Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Modified Corn Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Once opened, remove the contents from can, store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.Bets Before End: See End of Can.

Produce of

Packed in China

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC.,
  • Herts.,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC.,
  • Herts.,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 690kJ/166kcal
Fat 12g
Of which Saturates 4.4g
Carbohydrates2.3g
Of which Sugars 1.6g
Protein 11g
Salt 0.94g
Omega -3 Fatty Acid0.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

