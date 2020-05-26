Grace Mackerel Tomato Sauce Hot & Spicy 425G
Product Description
- Mackerel in Hot Tomato Sauce
- Chunky
- Hot & spicy
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel (Fish) (60%), Water, Tomato Paste (10%), Chili Powder (2%), Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Modified Corn Starch, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Once opened, remove the contents from can, store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.Bets Before End: See End of Can.
Produce of
Packed in China
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|690kJ/166kcal
|Fat
|12g
|Of which Saturates
|4.4g
|Carbohydrates
|2.3g
|Of which Sugars
|1.6g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|0.94g
|Omega -3 Fatty Acid
|0.9g
