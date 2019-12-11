Grace Macaroni & Cheese 206G
- Pasta with Cheese Sauce Mix
- Our Grace Macaroni & Cheese is deliciously rich and creamy, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and is suitable for vegetarians too. Quick and simple to make, enjoy as a tasty side accompaniment to a whole host of your favourite dishes, or enjoy all on its own as a satisfying and comforting main meal
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 206g
Ingredients
Macaroni (81%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Cheese Seasoning Blend (19%) (Cheese Powder (27%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Milk Powder Mix (Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Stearin, Sunflower Oil), Sugar, Emulsifier (E 322 (Soya)), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil Fractions, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (E330)), White Pepper, Colours (E160C, E100))
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Boil water in a medium saucepan, add macaroni, cook for 7-8 minutes or until tender. Stir occasionally.
Drain macaroni and return to pan.
Add 50g of butter, 60ml of milk and the contents of the cheese mix sachet. Stir well over a low heat until the sauce is smooth and creamy and the macaroni is fully coated.
Serve and enjoy!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
206g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1591kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|Protein
|13g
|Salt
|1.31g
