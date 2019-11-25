Tesco Mini Toad In Hole 240G

Not Popular
Felt that there was a funny taste from these. Wasn’t sure if it was the sausages or the puddings. They were eatable but not up to the usual Tesco standards.
Not recommended
Sausages are not at all nice. Would not buy, gave rest to dog
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 226kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Cocktail Sausages in Beef Casings (41%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Spice And Herb Extracts (Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Rapeseed Oil], Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin).
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Pork Cocktail Sausages filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the heating instructions above. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Spread the bites evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (19g**)
|Energy
|948kJ / 226kcal
|181kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions, one bite weighs 19g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
