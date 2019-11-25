By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Toad In Hole 240G

1.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Mini Toad In Hole 240G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One bite
  • Energy181kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages in beef casings in mini Yorkshire puddings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Oven baked
  • Carefully seasoned pork sausage in a mini Yorkshire pudding
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Cocktail Sausages in Beef Casings (41%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Spice And Herb Extracts (Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger), Rapeseed Oil], Milk, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Salt, Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Pork Cocktail Sausages filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the heating instructions above. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Spread the bites evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (19g**)
Energy948kJ / 226kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat9.8g1.9g
Saturates3.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate21.8g4.2g
Sugars2.7g0.5g
Fibre1.9g0.4g
Protein11.8g2.3g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions, one bite weighs 19g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Not Popular

1 stars

Felt that there was a funny taste from these. Wasn’t sure if it was the sausages or the puddings. They were eatable but not up to the usual Tesco standards.

Not recommended

2 stars

Sausages are not at all nice. Would not buy, gave rest to dog

