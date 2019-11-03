By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Hot And Spicy Prawns 130G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco 10 Hot And Spicy Prawns 130G
£ 3.00
£2.31/100g
One prawn
  • Energy144kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • 10 King Prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a pepper and chilli breadcrumb.
  • For more information please visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Succulent butterfly prawns coated in a hot and spicy chilli breadcrumb
  • Spicy & Juicy Succulent butterfly prawns coated in a hot and spicy chilli breadcrumb
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Responsibly sourcing our prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Spicy & juicy
  • Succulent butterfly prawns coated in a hot and spicy chilli breadcrumb
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (58%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Capsicum Extract, White Pepper, Celery Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 12-14 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in Thailand. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn (12g)
Energy1199kJ / 287kcal144kJ / 34kcal
Fat16.2g1.9g
Saturates6.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate22.6g2.7g
Sugars0.7g0.1g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein12.0g1.4g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for me

1 stars

I just enjoy Prawns but Theses go though me liker a 'Dose Of Salts' I will stick to my salt and pepper prawns

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Tempura King Prawns 140G

£ 2.00
£1.43/100g

Offer

Tesco 10 Green Jalapeno Peppers With Cream Cheese 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G

£ 1.25
£0.16/100g

Tesco 12 Tomato & Mozzarella Sticks 240G

£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here