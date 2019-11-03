Tesco 10 Hot And Spicy Prawns 130G

Not for me
I just enjoy Prawns but Theses go though me liker a 'Dose Of Salts' I will stick to my salt and pepper prawns
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 287kcal
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (58%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Capsicum Extract, White Pepper, Celery Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 12-14 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 10-12 mins
Produced in Thailand. Packed in the U.K.
Pack contains 10 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn (12g)
|Energy
|1199kJ / 287kcal
|144kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|22.6g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020