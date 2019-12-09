Tesco 12 Salt & Pepper Prawns 132G

Spicy and nicey !!
Gorgeous!!! The title of salt and pepper doesn't really do justice to these spicy and delicious prawns. Yummy.
super spicy do not eat
when your tongue goes numb due to the spice it says a lot about spices used! just buy some fresh prawns and add your own salt and pepper
A bit hot for me
These were good and crispy and the prawns were tender. The pepper seasoning was a little too hot for me. The taste could be tempered with a mayo or yoghurt based dip.
You should keep a good thing in stock always
They were delicious, used with other Tesco items as a hand round starter. Really annoyed I cant get them as you no longer keep your breaded whole prawns any more either