Tesco 12 Salt & Pepper Prawns 132G

  • Energy117kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Penaeus vannamei) in a salt and pepper breadcrumb
  • Food Worth Celebrating King prawns coated in a crispy salt and pepper breadcrumb.
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (55%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic, Onion, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Flavouring, White Pepper, Yeast, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, 5
Time: 12-14 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking try in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

132g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn (10g**)
Energy1171kJ / 280kcal117kJ / 28kcal
Fat14.1g1.4g
Saturates5.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate27.1g2.7g
Sugars0.4g0.0g
Fibre1.2g0.1g
Protein10.5g1.1g
Salt1.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 132g typically weighs 120g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Spicy and nicey !!

5 stars

Gorgeous!!! The title of salt and pepper doesn't really do justice to these spicy and delicious prawns. Yummy.

super spicy do not eat

1 stars

when your tongue goes numb due to the spice it says a lot about spices used! just buy some fresh prawns and add your own salt and pepper

A bit hot for me

3 stars

These were good and crispy and the prawns were tender. The pepper seasoning was a little too hot for me. The taste could be tempered with a mayo or yoghurt based dip.

You should keep a good thing in stock always

5 stars

They were delicious, used with other Tesco items as a hand round starter. Really annoyed I cant get them as you no longer keep your breaded whole prawns any more either

