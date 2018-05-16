By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Korean Seasoning 14G

Write a review
Schwartz Korean Seasoning 14G
£ 1.00
£0.71/10g

Product Description

  • A fiery street food seasoning with chillies, sesame seed & garlic
  • For more tips & tricks visit www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Get creative with this Korean inspired seasoning blend with chillies, sesame seed and garlic.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 14G

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Garlic Granules (14%), Brown Sugar, Sesame Seed (10%), Paprika, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Crushed Chillies (6%), Dried Soy Sauce (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat), Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix with a little oil for a spicy marinade for king prawns, steak, chicken or pork.
  • Sprinkle into your favourite vegetable and noodle stir fries for a spicy kick!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1261kJ/301kcal
Fat - Total9.9g
Fat - Saturated1.5g
Carbohydrate 38.1g
- Sugars 19.9g
Protein 10.1g
Salt 19.91g

