Schwartz Korean Seasoning 14G

Product Description
- A fiery street food seasoning with chillies, sesame seed & garlic
- For more tips & tricks visit www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook
- Get creative with this Korean inspired seasoning blend with chillies, sesame seed and garlic.
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 14G
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Garlic Granules (14%), Brown Sugar, Sesame Seed (10%), Paprika, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Dried Crushed Chillies (6%), Dried Soy Sauce (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat), Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Mix with a little oil for a spicy marinade for king prawns, steak, chicken or pork.
- Sprinkle into your favourite vegetable and noodle stir fries for a spicy kick!
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1261kJ/301kcal
|Fat - Total
|9.9g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|38.1g
|- Sugars
|19.9g
|Protein
|10.1g
|Salt
|19.91g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020