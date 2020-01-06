By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Chimichurri Seasoning 13G

5(1)Write a review
Schwartz Chimichurri Seasoning 13G
£ 1.00
£7.70/100g

Product Description

  • An Argentinian Inspired Street Food seasoning with coriander, parsley & garlic
  • For more tips & tricks visit www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Get creative with this seasoning blend with coriander, parsley and garlic.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • No added MSG
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 13G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Onion, Garlic Granules (17%), Sugar, Salt, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Coriander Leaves (5%), Parsley (5%), Paprika, Flavourings, Black Pepper, Oregano (3%), Modified Starch, Acid (Citric acid), Jalapeño Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix with 1 tbs olive oil and 2 tbs water to make a sauce, delicious served with sliced steak in a baguette with red pepper salsa for an Argentine-style steak sandwich.
  • Mix with a little oil to make an amazing marinade for chicken, salmon or vegetables.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1194kJ/283kcal
Fat - Total3.2g
Fat - Saturated0.4g
Carbohydrate 46.8g
- Sugars19.5g
Protein 10.7g
Salt 12.94g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum!

5 stars

Hot, spicy and has real authentic South American flavour. We marinate meat with a sachet and some oil then stir fry with onion and peppers to make Tacos or Tortillas.

Usually bought next

Schwartz Mexican Seasoning 14G

£ 1.00
£7.15/100g

Schwartz Baharat Seasoning 13G

£ 1.00
£0.77/10g

Schwartz Caribbean Jerk Seasoning 15G

£ 1.00
£6.67/100g

Schwartz Korean Seasoning 14G

£ 1.00
£0.71/10g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here