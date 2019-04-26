By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grace Salt Fish Fritters 270G

Grace Salt Fish Fritters 270G
£ 2.25
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Salt Fish Fritters Mix
  • Grace Caribbean Mixes is a delicious range of Caribbean favourites. Just add a few ingredients to these convenient mixes and you will be able to capture all the flavour and goodness of real Caribbean home-cooking without the hassle! Grace Caribbean Mixes are Grace Kitchens approved to guarantee your satisfaction. Now you can get the food you crave in record time!
  • Just add water
  • Add flaked salt fish if desired
  • Makes approx 40 fritters
  • Grace Kitchens approved
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin, Calcium Carbonate), Sundried Tomatoes, Salt, Onion Powder, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dill Seed), Dried Spring Onion, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Product may also contain Milk, Mustard, Soybean and Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • 1) Combine 270g of Grace Salt Fish Fritter Mix with 375ml of water.
  • 2) Let batter sit for 10 minutes.
  • 3) Portion into 1 tbsp sized fritters and fry in 1/2 inch of oil on a medium heat, turning occasionally, until golden brown.
  • 4) Drain fritters on paper tower and serve hot - Enjoy!

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1513kJ/357kcal
Fat 1.3g
Of which Saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates 73g
Of which Sugars 3.8g
Protein 12g
Salt 4.5g

Only added water as specified and once cooked foun

Only added water as specified and once cooked found it to be really salty. There was also an unpleasant after taste. Sorry won't be buying this again.

