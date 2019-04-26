Grace Salt Fish Fritters 270G

Only added water as specified and once cooked foun
Only added water as specified and once cooked found it to be really salty. There was also an unpleasant after taste. Sorry won't be buying this again.
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin, Calcium Carbonate), Sundried Tomatoes, Salt, Onion Powder, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dill Seed), Dried Spring Onion, Garlic Powder
Store in a cool, dry place
270g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1513kJ/357kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|Of which Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|73g
|Of which Sugars
|3.8g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|4.5g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019