Tesco Toasted 3 Seed Mix 300G

- Energy581kJ 141kcal7%
- Fat11.5g16%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2323kJ / 562kcal
Product Description
- A mix of toasted brown linseeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds.
- SOURCE OF PROTEIN A wholesome mix of crunchy seeds
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Toasted Brown Linseeds, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Toasted Sunflower Seeds.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2323kJ / 562kcal
|581kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|45.9g
|11.5g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|19.8g
|5.0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
