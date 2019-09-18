By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Nut & Seed Mix 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fruit Nut & Seed Mix 300G
£ 2.80
£9.34/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy452kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ / 431kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of sultanas and pineapple juice infused dried cranberries, mixed with orange oil, roasted hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds and flaked almonds.
  • CRUNCHY & CHEWY A mix of sweet fruits, crunchy nuts and pumpkin seeds
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (49%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (19%) (Fruit Derived Syrup From Pineapple (Pineapple Juice, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Roasted Hazelnut Halves (10%), Pumpkin Seeds, Flaked Almonds, Sunflower Oil, Orange Oil (Sunflower Oil, Orange Oil).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts and seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1808kJ / 431kcal452kJ / 108kcal
Fat17.7g4.4g
Saturates1.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate56.9g14.2g
Sugars50.8g12.7g
Fibre5.2g1.3g
Protein8.5g2.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

