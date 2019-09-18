Tesco Fruit Nut & Seed Mix 300G

- Energy452kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars12.7g14%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1808kJ / 431kcal
Product Description
- A mix of sultanas and pineapple juice infused dried cranberries, mixed with orange oil, roasted hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds and flaked almonds.
- CRUNCHY & CHEWY A mix of sweet fruits, crunchy nuts and pumpkin seeds
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (49%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (19%) (Fruit Derived Syrup From Pineapple (Pineapple Juice, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Roasted Hazelnut Halves (10%), Pumpkin Seeds, Flaked Almonds, Sunflower Oil, Orange Oil (Sunflower Oil, Orange Oil).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts and seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1808kJ / 431kcal
|452kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|14.2g
|Sugars
|50.8g
|12.7g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
