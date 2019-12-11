Tesco Fruit & Seed Mix 300G

- Energy447kJ 107kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1786kJ / 428kcal
Product Description
- A mix of sunflower seeds, chopped dried apricots, sweetened dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and sweetened dried blueberries.
- CHEWY & CRUNCHY A mix of sweet fruits and sunflower and pumpkin seeds
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds (25%), Dried Apricots (24%) (Apricot, Rice Flour), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Deflavoured Pineapple Syrup, Cranberries, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Pumpkin Seeds, Sweetened Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Concentrated Apple Juice), Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1786kJ / 428kcal
|447kJ / 107kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|28.0g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|14.6g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.
