Schwartz Sriracha Seasoning 14G

Product Description
- A Thai inspired Street Food seasoning with chillies & garlic
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- No added preservatives
- No artificial flavourings or colours
- No added MSG
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 14G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Salt, Garlic Granules (16%), Dried Red Bell Peppers (12%), Paprika, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Crushed Chilies (5%), Cayenne Pepper, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Get creative with this Thai Inspired seasoning blend with chillies and garlic.
- Sprinkle over pan-fired Chicken, Pork or Prawns for a spicy, zingy flavour hit.
- Great sprinkled over Chips or into your favourite Stir Fries.
- Stir into Mayonnaise for a tangy, spice dip.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1097kJ/261kcal
|Fat - Total
|4.3g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|44.6g
|- Sugars
|30.0g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|20.93g
