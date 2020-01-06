By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Mexican Seasoning 14G

5(1)Write a review
Schwartz Mexican Seasoning 14G
£ 1.00
£7.15/100g

Product Description

  • A zingy Street Food seasoning with Jalapeño, garlic & lime
  • For more Tips & Tricks visit www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • No added preservatives and MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 14G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Onion, Garlic Granules (17%), Salt, Paprika, Coriander Leaves, Chilli Powder (6%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk), Ground Cumin, Acid (Citric Acid), Jalapeño Pepper (2%), Natural Lime Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Great creative with this Mexican inspired seasoning blend with Jalapeño, garlic and lime.
  • Mash into a couple of ripe Avocados for a delicious guacamole
  • Mix with a little oil and use to coat King Prawns or sliced Chicken before stir frying
  • Delicious serve in tortilla wraps with salsa and sour cream

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1123kJ/267kcal
Fat - Total4.3g
Fat - Saturated0.5g
Carbohydrate 39.1g
- Sugars 10.1g
Protein 11.1g
Salt 19.49g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent flavours

5 stars

Makes the tastiest Fajitas we have had!

