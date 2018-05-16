Schwartz Caribbean Jerk Seasoning 15G

Product Description
- Caribbean Jerk
- A zesty street food seasoning with allspice, pineapple & chillies
- Get creative with this Caribbean inspired seasoning blend with allspice, pineapple and chillies.
- Chilli rating - med - 2
- No added preservatives
- No artificial colours
- No added MSG
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Allspice (10%), Garlic Powder (8%), Chilli Powder (5%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Flavourings, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Chives, Dried Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Sprinkle over hot, roasted chicken wings straight from the oven.
- Toss to coat evenly before serving for finger-licking flavour!
- Sprinkle over sliced pan-fried chicken and serve in wraps
- Mix with a little oil and use as a marinade for king prawns or salmon.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Hadenham,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1182kJ/280kcal
|Fat - Total
|2.3g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|- Sugars
|19.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|21.01g
