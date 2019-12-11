John West No Drain Tuna Fridge Pot Springwater 110G
- Tuna steak with a little spring water.
- 100% traceable
- Track your pot
- john-west.com
- No drain ready to eat
- Lasting freshness
- Great on a baked potato
- Naturally high in protein
- Pack size: 110g
Tuna (93%), Spring Water, Salt
- Contains: Fish
Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in the fridge.After Opening: Replace lid and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. Best Before End: See Base of Pot
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Cup. Recyclable Foil. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
- Drop us a line at
- ahoy-there@john-west.com
110g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|534 kJ/126 kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|(of which saturates)
|(0.3g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.0g)
|Protein
|29.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
