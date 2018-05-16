By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dalgety Honey & Ginger Tea 72G

Dalgety Honey & Ginger Tea 72G
£ 1.80
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Strong Honey & Ginger Herbal Teabags
  • Honey & Ginger have always been two of the most enjoyed natural ingredients of the universe. Dalgety has blended these two ingredients to create an awesome flavoured herbal tea infusion which reminds you that life is worth living!
  • 100% natural
  • Pack size: 72G

Information

Ingredients

40% Dried Ginger, 10% Dried Honey Crystals, 15% Sucrose Crystals, Lemon Grass, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, 100% Natural, Caffeine Free

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • The resulting infusion can be served as a hot beverage with more honey/sugar added if you prefer to sweeten. Milk can be added if you so desire.
  • For Cold Refreshing Drink or Cocktail
  • Add 1 teabag to a glass of room temperature water. Brew for 2-3 mins. Sweeten with sugar/honey. Add ice. For exotic cocktail now add rum

Number of uses

18 Count

Name and address

  • CKR House,
  • 70 East Hill,
  • Dartford,
  • Kent,
  • DA1 1RZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • CKR House,
  • 70 East Hill,
  • Dartford,
  • Kent,
  • DA1 1RZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • sales@dalgety.net
  • www.dalgetyherbalteas.com
  • Tel: +44(0)208 681 2437

Net Contents

18 x 72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*
Energy 249 kj / 70 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 18g
of which sugars 16g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

Using Product Information

