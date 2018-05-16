Dalgety Honey & Ginger Tea 72G

Product Description
- Strong Honey & Ginger Herbal Teabags
- Honey & Ginger have always been two of the most enjoyed natural ingredients of the universe. Dalgety has blended these two ingredients to create an awesome flavoured herbal tea infusion which reminds you that life is worth living!
- 100% natural
- Pack size: 72G
Information
Ingredients
40% Dried Ginger, 10% Dried Honey Crystals, 15% Sucrose Crystals, Lemon Grass, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, 100% Natural, Caffeine Free
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- The resulting infusion can be served as a hot beverage with more honey/sugar added if you prefer to sweeten. Milk can be added if you so desire.
- For Cold Refreshing Drink or Cocktail
- Add 1 teabag to a glass of room temperature water. Brew for 2-3 mins. Sweeten with sugar/honey. Add ice. For exotic cocktail now add rum
Number of uses
18 Count
Name and address
- CKR House,
- 70 East Hill,
- Dartford,
- Kent,
- DA1 1RZ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- CKR House,
- 70 East Hill,
- Dartford,
- Kent,
- DA1 1RZ,
- United Kingdom.
- sales@dalgety.net
- www.dalgetyherbalteas.com
- Tel: +44(0)208 681 2437
Net Contents
18 x 72g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|249 kj / 70 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|of which sugars
|16g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes
|-
