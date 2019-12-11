By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dalgety Lemon & Ginger 54G

Dalgety Lemon & Ginger 54G
£ 1.80
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Strong Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea
  • Dalgety's Lemon & Ginger blend brings an authentic flavour of two rich ingredients of the earths soil, that compliment each other for their nutritional and medicinal qualities.
  • Lemon is for purifying and Ginger for its stimulating properties.
  • 100% natural
  • Strong ginger
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Ingredients

50% Pure and Natural Dry Root Ginger, 20% Lemon Peel, 20% Orange Peel, 10% Lemon/Fevergrass, Caffeine Free, 100% Natural

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • The resulting infusion can be served as a hot beverage with honey or sugar added if preferred.
  • For cold refreshing drink or cocktail
  • Add 1 teabag to a glass of room temperature water. Brew for 2-3 mins. Sweeten with sugar/honey.
  • Add ice. For exotic cocktail now add rum

Number of uses

18 Count

Name and address

  • CKR House,
  • 70 East Hill,
  • Dartford,
  • Kent,
  • DA1 1RZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • CKR House,
  • 70 East Hill,
  • Dartford,
  • Kent,
  • DA1 1RZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • sales@dalgety.net
  • www.dalgetyherbalteas.com
  • Tel: +44(0)208 681 2437

Net Contents

54g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*
Energy 10kj / 2 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

