Dalgety Lemon & Ginger 54G

Product Description
- Strong Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea
- Dalgety's Lemon & Ginger blend brings an authentic flavour of two rich ingredients of the earths soil, that compliment each other for their nutritional and medicinal qualities.
- Lemon is for purifying and Ginger for its stimulating properties.
- 100% natural
- Strong ginger
- Pack size: 54g
Information
Ingredients
50% Pure and Natural Dry Root Ginger, 20% Lemon Peel, 20% Orange Peel, 10% Lemon/Fevergrass, Caffeine Free, 100% Natural
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- The resulting infusion can be served as a hot beverage with honey or sugar added if preferred.
- For cold refreshing drink or cocktail
- Add 1 teabag to a glass of room temperature water. Brew for 2-3 mins. Sweeten with sugar/honey.
- Add ice. For exotic cocktail now add rum
Number of uses
18 Count
Name and address
- CKR House,
- 70 East Hill,
- Dartford,
- Kent,
- DA1 1RZ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- CKR House,
- 70 East Hill,
- Dartford,
- Kent,
- DA1 1RZ,
- United Kingdom.
- sales@dalgety.net
- www.dalgetyherbalteas.com
- Tel: +44(0)208 681 2437
Net Contents
54g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|10kj / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019