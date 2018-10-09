Dalgety Instant Ginger Tea 126G

Great product, tastes as good as fresh tea made fr
Great product, tastes as good as fresh tea made from fresh ginger! Love it!
60% Ginger, 40% Honey, 100% Natural, 100% Caffeine Free
Store in a cool dry place.
Product of the UK
18 Count
126g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|294 kj / 70 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|18g
|of which sugars
|16g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes
