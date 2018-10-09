By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dalgety Instant Ginger Tea 126G

5(1)Write a review
Dalgety Instant Ginger Tea 126G
£ 1.80
£1.43/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Ginger Herbal Teabags
  • Dalgety's Instant Ginger Tea is a supreme product of great distinction. Ginger and Honey has been uniquely dried and blended to perfection by the master tea blender to create what one might consider as the most powerful tasting Ginger Tea the world has seen.
  • Blended with honey granules
  • 100% natural
  • Awesome ginger
  • Pack size: 126g

Information

Ingredients

60% Ginger, 40% Honey, 100% Natural, 100% Caffeine Free

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Pour Instant Ginger granules, enclosed, in one (1) sachet into (125ml) tea cup of hot water and stir. Milk may be added if preferred. Refrigerate to chill if preferred cold. For a strong taste add two (2) sachets. Sachet may be opened by using thumb and index finger and pulling one of the sealed sides open.
  • For Cold Refreshing Drink or Cocktail
  • Add 1 teabag to a glass of room temperature water. Brew for 2-3 mins. Sweeten with sugar/honey. Add ice. For exotic cocktail now add rum

Number of uses

18 Count

Name and address

  • CKR House,
  • 70 East Hill,
  • Dartford,
  • Kent,
  • DA1 1RZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • CKR House,
  • 70 East Hill,
  • Dartford,
  • Kent,
  • DA1 1RZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • sales@dalgety.net
  • www.dalgetyherbalteas.com
  • Tel: +44(0)208 681 2437

Net Contents

126g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*
Energy 294 kj / 70 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates18g
of which sugars 16g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml water for 3 minutes-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product, tastes as good as fresh tea made fr

5 stars

Great product, tastes as good as fresh tea made from fresh ginger! Love it!

Usually bought next

Dalgety Lemon & Ginger 54G

£ 1.80
£3.34/100g

Twinings Peppermint 20 Tea Bags 40G

£ 1.70
£4.25/100g

Offer

Nestle Pure Life Water 12X500ml

£ 2.00
£0.03/100ml

Offer

Tesco Ginger Nut Biscuits 300G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here