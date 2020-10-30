By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Star Wars Death Star Maze Ball

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Star Wars Death Star Maze Ball

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • Think you know your way around the Death Star? Follow in the footsteps of Luke, Leia and Han Solo by defeating the mighty super-weapon with the Death Star Maze! A 3D ball bearing maze, use the power of the Force to figure out the best route and complete the puzzle in this wonderfully addictive Star Wars themed game.
  • H8cm x W8cm x D16cm
  • Ball bearing maze in the shape of the iconic Death Star
  • Made with BDP, an organic additive that helps plastic decompose at landfill

Information

Warnings

  • Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts and small balls. Recommended for ages 6+

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts and small balls. Recommended for ages 6+

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Star Wars The Mandalorian Child Gift Set

£ 8.00
£8.00/each
Clubcard Price

Playstation Stress Controller

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Harry Potter Self Stirring Cauldron

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Warmies Neck Wrap

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here