Brewdog Lost Lager 660Ml Bottle

Excellent beer
tastes like soap suds
not up to the Polish and Danish Lagers
Proper craft larger for the masses!
A ‘proper’ larger almost half way between an IPA and what passes as a standard larger in the UK these days. More flavour than the likes of Estrella Damm and SAN Miguel (my other go to beers) only surpassed in refreshment by the likes of Warsteiner or Bitburger. Give it a go!
Weird
Honestly I have no idea what taste they were going for when they brewed this... thing. Hard to actually review because its so incredibly weird. Hard to recommend.