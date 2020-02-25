By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Lost Lager 660Ml Bottle

3(4)Write a review
Brewdog Lost Lager 660Ml Bottle
£ 2.60
£3.94/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find out more: brewdog.com/unicornfund.
  • Lost Lager
  • Unicorns are the national animal of Scotland, our homeland. They are also the inspiration behind our audacious approach to alternative altruism, dubbed the Unicorn Fund.
  • We brewed this beer to celebrate the impact that the Unicorn Fund has on the world around us.
  • Lost Lager takes back the ground lost over decades by lager monoliths. Lost Lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German Saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste. This is lager like it was. Like it should be. Like it will be.
  • Lost Lager - lager is back.
  • BrewDog
  • At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
  • Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Lost lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste

Alcohol Units

3.1

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

660ml ℮

Excellent beer

5 stars

Excellent beer

tastes like soap suds

1 stars

not up to the Polish and Danish Lagers

Proper craft larger for the masses!

4 stars

A ‘proper’ larger almost half way between an IPA and what passes as a standard larger in the UK these days. More flavour than the likes of Estrella Damm and SAN Miguel (my other go to beers) only surpassed in refreshment by the likes of Warsteiner or Bitburger. Give it a go!

Weird

3 stars

Honestly I have no idea what taste they were going for when they brewed this... thing. Hard to actually review because its so incredibly weird. Hard to recommend.

