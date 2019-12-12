Lotte Choco Pies 28Gx6

Product Description
- Marshmellow Filled Chocolate Cake
- Premium quality
- Fill your mouth with a pleasure of rich chocolate flavor everyday
- Superior Taste Award - International Taste & Quality Institute Brussels - 2015
- Smart choice
- Trans fat free
- MSG and preservative free
- Artificial color free
- Pack size: 168g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (27%), Sugar (26%), Corn Starch Syrup (16%), Cocoa preparation (Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass), Cocoa Powder, D-Sorbitol, Glycerin, Palm kernel Oil, Palm Stearin Oil, Glycerin Esters of Fatty Acids, Tocopherol, Palm Oil, Beef Tallow, Refined Palm Oil, Soy Lecithin (E322 : Emulsifier), Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate (E503 : Acidity Regulator), Sodium Bicarbonate (E500 : Raising Agent), Calcium Phosphate Monobasic (E341 : Anti-Caking Agent)), Alcohol, Liquid Whole Egg, Lactose, Glucose Hydrocrystalline, Torte (Soybean Oil, D-Sorbitol, Glycerin Esters of Fatty Acids, Alcohol, Mixed Forumuation, Water), Gelatin, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithin, Glycerin Esters of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Mass, Artificial Flavor (Vanillin, Vanilla), Casein (Emulsifier, Arabic Gum, Sodium Hydroxide), Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- Wheat, Egg, Soya, Milk, May contain: Almond, Peanut
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before date: see side of pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Lottle Confectionery Co. Ltd.,
- Seoul,
- Korea.
Importer address
- Unisnacks,
- P.O. Box 477,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Herts,
- AL7 9GA.
Return to
- Unisnacks,
- P.O. Box 477,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Herts,
- AL7 9GA.
- Tel.: 0800- 195-6438
- www.unisnacks.co.uk
Net Contents
168g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack (28g)
|Energy
|1,793 kJ
|502 kJ
|-
|428 kcal
|120 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|5 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|4 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|18 g
|of which sugars
|36 g
|10 g
|Fibre
|- g
|- g
|Protein
|4 g
|1 g
|Salt
|0.54 g
|0 g
