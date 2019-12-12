By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lotte Choco Pies 28Gx6

Lotte Choco Pies 28Gx6
£ 3.00
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Marshmellow Filled Chocolate Cake
  • Premium quality
  • Fill your mouth with a pleasure of rich chocolate flavor everyday
  • Superior Taste Award - International Taste & Quality Institute Brussels - 2015
  • Smart choice
  • Trans fat free
  • MSG and preservative free
  • Artificial color free
  • Pack size: 168g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (27%), Sugar (26%), Corn Starch Syrup (16%), Cocoa preparation (Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass), Cocoa Powder, D-Sorbitol, Glycerin, Palm kernel Oil, Palm Stearin Oil, Glycerin Esters of Fatty Acids, Tocopherol, Palm Oil, Beef Tallow, Refined Palm Oil, Soy Lecithin (E322 : Emulsifier), Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate (E503 : Acidity Regulator), Sodium Bicarbonate (E500 : Raising Agent), Calcium Phosphate Monobasic (E341 : Anti-Caking Agent)), Alcohol, Liquid Whole Egg, Lactose, Glucose Hydrocrystalline, Torte (Soybean Oil, D-Sorbitol, Glycerin Esters of Fatty Acids, Alcohol, Mixed Forumuation, Water), Gelatin, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithin, Glycerin Esters of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Mass, Artificial Flavor (Vanillin, Vanilla), Casein (Emulsifier, Arabic Gum, Sodium Hydroxide), Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Wheat, Egg, Soya, Milk, May contain: Almond, Peanut

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before date: see side of pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Lottle Confectionery Co. Ltd.,
  • Seoul,
  • Korea.

Importer address

  • Unisnacks,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 9GA.

Return to

  • Unisnacks,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 9GA.
  • Tel.: 0800- 195-6438
  • www.unisnacks.co.uk

Net Contents

168g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack (28g)
Energy 1,793 kJ502 kJ
-428 kcal120 kcal
Fat 18 g5 g
of which saturates 14 g4 g
Carbohydrate 64 g18 g
of which sugars 36 g10 g
Fibre- g- g
Protein 4 g1 g
Salt 0.54 g0 g

