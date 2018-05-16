By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deli Discovries Yellow & Red Peppers In Brine 200G

Deli Discovries Yellow & Red Peppers In Brine 200G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted & Sliced Red & Yellow Peppers in a Vinegar Brine
  • Deli Discoveries is a range of Mediterranean inspired products that bring together the finest, authentic ingredients, sourced from top quality suppliers, in the farthest corners of the Med. Our products capture our passion for adventure with great tasting food and exciting flavours.
  • Capturing our passion for adventure with great tasting food and exciting flavours...
  • Perfect in all salads
  • Mediterranean fresh produce
  • A taste of the Med - discover great flavours
  • Bringing you flavours of the Med
  • Perfect stirred into pasta
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Roasted and Sliced Red and Yellow Peppers (61%), Water, White Wine Vinegar (12%), Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Best Before: See side of pack

Produce of

Produced in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Sliced Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers are the perfect accompaniment to many dishes. Simply chop and toss into pasta, scatter on a pizza or add to a delicious casserole.
  • Please cut this product into manageable portions before serving to children.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • www.delidiscoveries.com

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy209kJ/49kcal
Fat0.3g
of which Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates10.6g
of which sugars8.2g
Protein1.0g
Salt1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

