Homepride Chilli Cooking Sauce 485G

Homepride Chilli Cooking Sauce 485G
£ 1.60
£0.33/100g

Offer

Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
  • Energy290kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.85g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ/57kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce for chilli with tomatoes, red kidney beans and onion.
  • Why not try our new kids range?
  • 1 of 5 a-day per portion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 485g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (74%), Onion (6%), Red Kidney Beans (6%), Sugar, Red Pepper, Spices (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Red Chilli Purée (0.5%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Oregano, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Mixed Carotenes), Dried Parsley, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • As easy as 1, 2, 3...
  • 1 Brown 500g lean minced beef for at least 5 minutes until juices run clear.
  • 2 Stir in a jar of your sauce and simmer for 10 minutes until cooked through.
  • 3 Enjoy with rice and your family.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 4

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Queries or comments?
  • Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contacts-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

485g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
Energy 240kJ/57kcal290kJ/69kcal
Fat <0.5g0.6g
of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates10.6g12.8g
of which Sugars 6.0g7.3g
Fibre 1.7g2.1g
Protein 1.6g1.9g
Salt 0.70g0.85g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--

