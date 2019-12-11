Homepride Chilli Cooking Sauce 485G
- Energy290kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat0.6g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt0.85g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240kJ/57kcal
Product Description
- A sauce for chilli with tomatoes, red kidney beans and onion.
- Why not try our new kids range?
- 1 of 5 a-day per portion
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 485g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (74%), Onion (6%), Red Kidney Beans (6%), Sugar, Red Pepper, Spices (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Red Chilli Purée (0.5%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Oregano, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract, Mixed Carotenes), Dried Parsley, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- As easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Brown 500g lean minced beef for at least 5 minutes until juices run clear.
- 2 Stir in a jar of your sauce and simmer for 10 minutes until cooked through.
- 3 Enjoy with rice and your family.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Serves 4
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments?
- Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contacts-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|240kJ/57kcal
|290kJ/69kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|10.6g
|12.8g
|of which Sugars
|6.0g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.85g
|-
|-
