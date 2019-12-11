Homepride Beef In Ale Cooking Sauce 485G
Offer
- Energy248kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars7.9g9%
- Salt0.68g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 205kJ/48kcal
Product Description
- A rich and hearty sauce for Beef in Ale casserole made with tomato, onion, carrots and ale.
- Why not try our all American range?
- Nice and rich
- Pack size: 485g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (38%), Water, Onion (7%), Carrot (6%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Ale (4%) (from Barley), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Flavourings (contain Barley), Thyme, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Ground Bay Leaf
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- As easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Preheat your oven (180°C/Gas Mark 4/Fan 160°C)
- 2 Add oil to pan and fry 400g cubed, lean casserole beef until lightly browned on all sides.
- 3 Spoon beef into an ovenproof casserole dish (2L) and pour on your sauce. Add 200ml of water and stir to coat the meat evenly. Cover and cook in your oven for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
- Enjoy with mashed potato and your family.
- You might like to add 100g sliced mushrooms.
- Serves 4
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments?
- Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contact-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|205kJ/48kcal
|248kJ/58kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|10.9g
|13.2g
|of which Sugars
|6.5g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.68g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019