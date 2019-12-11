Homepride Shepherd's Pie Cooking Sauce 485G
- Energy208kJ 50kcal2%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<5.2g6%
- Salt1.08g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ/41kcal
Product Description
- A sauce for Shepherd's Pie with tomato, onion, carrots and peas.
- Why not try our new kids range?
- Low in sugar & saturated fat
- 1 of 5 a-day per portion
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 485g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Onion (12%), Carrot (10%), Peas (6%), Tomatoes (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery, Soya and Wheat), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Garlic Powder, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Dried Sage, Dried Thyme, Ground Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- As Easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Preheat your oven (190ºC/Gas mark 5/ Fan 170ºC).
- 2 Fry 500g lean minced beef or lamb in a pan for 5 minutes until brown.
- 3 Stir in your sauce and pour into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Top evenly with fluffy mash (4 medium potatoes/600g) and bake for 30-35 minutes until mash is golden brown.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Leave to stand for 5 minutes no one likes a burnt tongue.
- Enjoy with fresh vegetables and your family.
- Serves 4.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
Premier Foods,
PO Box 216,
Thame,
OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments?
- Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contacts-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|172kJ/41kcal
|208kJ/50kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|7.6g
|9.2g
|of which Sugars
|4.3g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.89g
|1.08g
|-
|-
