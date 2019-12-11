By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride Sausage Casserole Oven Bake 485G

Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
  • Energy206kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.09g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ/40kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce for sausage casserole with tomato, onion and peppers.
  • Why not try our all American range?
  • Low sugar & saturated fat
  • 1 of 5 a-day per portion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 485g
  • Low sugar & saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Onion (13%), Tomatoes (6%), Green Pepper (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Red Pepper (2.5%), Worcester Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Ground Mustard Seed, Roasted Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings (contain Celery), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Dried Sage, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • As Easy as 1, 2, 3...
  • 1 Preheat your oven (190°C/Gas Mark 5/Fan 170°C).
  • 2 Fry 8 good quality sausages until evenly browned (about 10 minutes).
  • 3. Place sausages into an ovenproof casserole dish (2L) and pour on your sauce. Cover and cook in your oven for 35 minutes.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
  • Enjoy with mashed potato and your family.
  • Serves 4.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Queries or comments?
  • Keep the jar handy and get in touch via htttp://www.premierfoods.com.uk/contact-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

485g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
Energy 170kJ/40kcal206kJ/48kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates8.5g10.3g
of which Sugars 5.0g6.1g
Fibre 0.6g0.7g
Protein 0.8g1.0g
Salt 0.90g1.09g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--

