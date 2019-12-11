Homepride Curry Cooking Sauce 485G
- Energy264kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt1.09g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ/52kcal
Product Description
- A mild and creamy curry sauce enriched with tomato, onion, cream and coconut.
- Why not try our all American range?
- Low sugar & saturated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 485g
- Low sugar & saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes (18%), Onion (6%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Spices (contain Mustard), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Salt, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Double Cream (0.5%) (Milk), Garlic Pureé, Egg Yolk Powder, Creamed Coconut (0.5%), Ginger Pureé, Flavourings (contain Barley, Soya and Wheat), Rusk (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- As easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Add oil to pan and stir fry 4 cubed boneless, skinless chicken breasts for 5 minutes until golden brown.
- 2 Stir in your sauce. Cook uncovered over a moderate heat stirring frequently for 10-15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- 3 Enjoy with rice and your family
- Serves 4.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments?
- Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contact-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|218kJ/52kcal
|264kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|2.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates
|7.7g
|9.3g
|of which Sugars
|4.4g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.90g
|1.09g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
