Homepride Pasta Bake Spicy Tomato & Pepperoni 485G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ/80kcal
Product Description
- A spicy tomato pasta bake sauce with pepperoni.
- Why not try our All American range?
- Homepride All American Sticky Texan BBQ Cooking Sauce
- 1 of 5 a day per portion
- Pack size: 485g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (52%), Onion, Tomatoes (12%), Water, Pepperoni (4%) (Beef, Beef Fat, Pork, Salt, Spices, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Dextrose, Rosemary Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Aniseed Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Garlic Extract), Red Pepper, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Sulphites), Worcester Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder), Basil, Garlic Purée, Flavourings (contain Celery), Ground Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Bacon Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see cap.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: As easy as 1,2,3...
1 Preheat your oven (200°C/Gas Mark 6/Fan 180°C).
2 Put 200g dry pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta coating well.
3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
Serve up with garlic bread or a salad, or both!
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- Queries or comments? Keep the jar handy and get in touch via http://www.premierfoods.co.uk/contact-us or call 0800 022 3395 in the UK and 1800 932814 from ROI.
- Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|335kJ/80kcal
|405kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|4.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrates
|8.9g
|10.8g
|of which Sugars
|5.3g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.91g
|1.10g
