Fox & Foreman Rhubarb Shimmer Gin Liqueur 20Cl

Refreshing for summer
Had this with prosecco and it’s absolutely gorgeous! The shimmer continues through the drink, classy lush now!!
So so gorgeous!
This is so gorgeous! I have been drinking it neat over ice. Didn’t need a mixer. It’s yummy! I need a bigger bottle!
Scrumptious!
I was given a bottle of this gin liqueur for Christmas and it hasnt made it to the New Year (I did share though)! Scrumptious! It is fabulous mixed with Fever Tree tonic over ice. Highly recommended for all gin lovers.
nice better with Ginger Ale instead of Tonic
Absolutely gorgeous, shame it doesn't come in a bigger bottle!
Fantastic Christmas extra
Looks lovely. Tastes lovely. Great Christmas extra or a surprise
Beautiful Gin
Tastes amazing with lemonade. Really shimmery looks lovely
Tastes as good as it looks.
Looks beautiful, tastes delicious. Looks & tastes amazing mixed with Prosecco in a large gin glass. Finished the bottle and was very drunk. Hiccup. Had no hangover. ❤️
Sass your prosecco
This is a lovely liqueur which we mixed with prosecco. Not only does it taste lovely with a punchy rhubbarb hit, it looks pretty good in glass with the gold shimmer whirling round. Fab for special occasions or just a night in with the girls.