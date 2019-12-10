By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fox & Foreman Rhubarb Shimmer Gin Liqueur 20Cl

5(10)Write a review
£ 6.00
£30.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ/202kcal

Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • Perfect in prosecco
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Alcohol Units

4

ABV

20% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me to see me shimmer
  • Shake before serving.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains:Each glass (25ml) contains:
Energy 837kJ/202kcal209kJ/50kcal
This bottle contains 8 servings--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Refreshing for summer

5 stars

Had this with prosecco and it’s absolutely gorgeou

5 stars

So so gorgeous!

5 stars

Scrumptious!

5 stars

nice better with Ginger Ale instead of Tonic

4 stars

Absolutely gorgeous, shame it doesn't come in a bi

5 stars

Fantastic Christmas extra

5 stars

Beautiful Gin

5 stars

Tastes as good as it looks.

5 stars

Sass your prosecco

5 stars

