Alegro Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Alegro Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tempranillo - Red Spanish Wine
  • Alegro Tempranillo is a lively, cheerful wine with a fruity and floral background from the grapes and balsamic notes. An ideal red to share and enjoy.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A different way of approaching aged Rioja wines. It stands out for its balance between dominant fruit and fresh. Wild berries, spices and a fresh, appetising flavour make it an attractive wine.

Region of Origin

Rioja

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Criadores de Rioja

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Paloma Redondo

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are hand harvested in September. The grapes are cold macerated for a short time in stainless steel tanks, followed by alcoholic fermentation below 26 degrees with light pump overs. Full malolactic fermentation also occurs following alcoholic fermentation.

History

  • Criadores de Rioja typifies 21st century Rioja in its careful balancing of tradition and innovation. The winery was established in 2000 with a view to modernize the production of Rioja wines whilst working with the scores of small, top local growers. It produces modern-style wines using state-of-the-art equipment in a fabulously well-equipped all-singing, all-dancing stainless steel winery.

Regional Information

  • The vines are grown in the Rioja central region in the villages of Alberite and Villamediana. The vineyards cover over 100 hectares. The vines are both trellised trained and the traditional bush vines. Planting density of the vineyard is 3000-3500 vines/hectare on soils comprised of gravel and sand.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Criadores De Rioja S.L.,
  • Alberite,
  • España.

Return to

  • Criadores De Rioja S.L.,
  • Alberite,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Pleasant Quaffing Wine

3 stars

Have just sampled and enjoyed a glass (or two!) of this new wine. I find it fruity, light bodied and quite smooth. By the way the closure is plastic rather than ‘natural cork’ as stated.

