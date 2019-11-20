Cadbury Snack Cake 6 Pack 120G

Not the same yuk!!
Don’t taste anything like they used too!!! :-(
New recipe :(
You changed the recipe! - bring back the yellow pack recipe. Was on my regular must have biscuit buy, no more I'm afraid. Maybe they are nice if you'd never had the previous version.
Horrible new taste
My husband always loved the original 'Snack' biscuits but these new ones are horrible - I guess because the sugar has been changed to some sort of sweetener - Cadburys need to change the sort of sweeteener used or put less in.