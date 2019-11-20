By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Snack Cake 6 Pack 120G

image 1 of Cadbury Snack Cake 6 Pack 120G
£ 1.39
£1.16/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 20 g contains
  • Energy405 kJ 97 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4 g
    12%
  • Sugars5.6 g
    6%
  • Salt0.12 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025 kJ (483 kcal)

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (43 %) Covered Shortcake Biscuits.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per 2 biscuits (20 g):
Energy 2025 kJ (483 kcal)405 kJ (97 kcal)
Fat 25 g5.0 g
of which Saturates 12 g2.4 g
Carbohydrate 57 g11 g
of which Sugars 28 g5.6 g
Fibre 2.2 g0.4 g
Protein 6.7 g1.3 g
Salt 0.61 g0.12 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Not the same yuk!!

1 stars

Don’t taste anything like they used too!!! :-(

New recipe :(

1 stars

You changed the recipe! - bring back the yellow pack recipe. Was on my regular must have biscuit buy, no more I'm afraid. Maybe they are nice if you'd never had the previous version.

Horrible new taste

1 stars

My husband always loved the original 'Snack' biscuits but these new ones are horrible - I guess because the sugar has been changed to some sort of sweetener - Cadburys need to change the sort of sweeteener used or put less in.

