Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Strawberry 10 Pack

YUK !!!
I Like the original Jaffa Cakes so i thought i would give these a try but they are bitter and nasty and don't taste anything like strawberry at all. They're just awful,will never buy these again.
These are delicious, to me even better than the original! Bought two to try, when I went back to the Tesco near my house, they were gone... I want more please.
Dont bother
Thought would be a nice change from the orange ones, but was reallly disappointed. Couldn't taste any strawberry flavour in the jelly filling. Will stickt o traditional Jaffa cakes in future.
Absolutely no strawberry flavour......
Very little strawberry flavour, stick to the orange.