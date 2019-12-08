By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Strawberry 10 Pack

2(5)Write a review
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Strawberry 10 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.10/each
Each cake (12.2g) contains
  • Energy193 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates6.1g
    7%
  • Sugars0.03g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Strawberry Flavoured Centre
  • Which Jaffa Cake eater are you?
  • No.2 The all rounder
  • 'Nibble around the edge, save the best to last.'
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • McVitie's Jaffa Cakes: Light sponge cakes with dark crackly chocolate and a strawberry flavoured centre
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Product contains the equivalent of 9% Strawberry Juice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 10

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

10 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (12.2g)
Energy (kJ)1584193
(kcal)37546
Fat 8.1g1.0g
of which Saturates 4.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate 69.8g8.5g
of which Sugars 50.0g6.1g
Fibre 2.0g0.2g
Protein 4.9g0.6g
Salt 0.27g0.03g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 10 --

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

YUK !!!

1 stars

I Like the original Jaffa Cakes so i thought i would give these a try but they are bitter and nasty and don't taste anything like strawberry at all. They're just awful,will never buy these again.

These are delicious, to me even better than the or

5 stars

These are delicious, to me even better than the original! Bought two to try, when I went back to the Tesco near my house, they were gone... I want more please.

Dont bother

2 stars

Thought would be a nice change from the orange ones, but was reallly disappointed. Couldn't taste any strawberry flavour in the jelly filling. Will stickt o traditional Jaffa cakes in future.

Absolutely no strawberry flavour......

1 stars

Absolutely no strawberry flavour......

Very little strawberry flavour, stick to the orang

2 stars

Very little strawberry flavour, stick to the orange.

