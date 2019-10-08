By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Triple Pack 30 Cakes

Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Triple Pack 30 Cakes
£ 2.50
£0.08/each
Each cake (12.2g) contains
  • Energy195 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 30 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Smashing Orangey Centre
  • Which Jaffa Cake eater are you?
  • No.2 The Half Mooner
  • 'Full Moon, Half Moon, Total Eclipse.'
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • The original blend of dark crackly chocolate, light sponge & the smashing orangey bit
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plain Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice (8% Orange Juice Equivalent), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See End of Pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 30

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

30 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (12.2g)
Energy (kJ)1600195
(kcal)37946
Fat 7.9g1.0g
of which Saturates 4.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate 70.9g8.7g
of which Sugars 52.6g6.4g
Fibre 2.2g0.3g
Protein 4.9g0.6g
Salt 0.25g0.03g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 30--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good value

4 stars

Tasty and much lower calorie than other chocolaty treats

winner at any age

5 stars

love Jaffa cakes a winner with my 4 year old nephew and 20 year old son so win win and 3 packs of 10 keep them going

