Neo G Ankle Support Medium

Super support
It is the correct size, it supports a damaged ankle, it is thin enough to wear with a sock In all shoes/boots. It is very comfortable and so good I have ordered 2 more!
supportive
does exactly what it says, supportive , gives confidence after ankle strain
very unabtrusive very effective.
This product is fabulous, does exactly what I want. Would certainly recommend
great support for my sprained ankle
I bout thius product three week ago and am very happy with it.
Really useful
I bought the sleeve after injuring my ankle walking. It really helped as part of my recovery programme - I will use this when I go walking again as a preventative measure.
Great product
I have had these previously and pleased again with the quallity
Good support
I bought this to provide extended support following a minor ankle fracture. It's been particularly useful for walking on rough ground.
Ankle support
Prompt delivery and good quality item. I have used it for a short time and so far so good.
Good
This is my second Product from you and ut feel perfect
Excellent product
This is a comfortable fit and certainly gives the support I need after breaking a tendon to my right foot