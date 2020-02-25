By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neo G Ankle Support Medium

5(19)Write a review
image 1 of Neo G Ankle Support Medium
£ 14.50
£14.50/each

Product Description

  • Neo G Airflow An
  • In Partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
  • For further information on products and more go to:
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk
  • Materials: Elastane, Polyamide
  • Medical & lifestyle innovation
  • Class 1 medical device - registered as a class 1 medical device
  • Slimline, lightweight, breathable support
  • Helps strains, sprains & instability
  • Helps support injured, weak or arthritic ankles
  • Support level - mild
  • Fits left or right ankle
  • Lightweight, seamless knit fabric for an anatomical fit, comfort and durability
  • Specialist breathable fabric helps with moisture control
  • Multi zone compression
  • Provides targeted compression for optimum fit and performance
  • Support ankle during sporting / occupational activities

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash & Care
  • Hand wash cold (do not use fabric softener). Dry flat. Do not tumble dry or dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not iron
  • How to Apply
  • Pull support over foot and into position. Smooth out any creases
  • Sizing
  • To size, measure ankle circumference
  • Ankle Circumference
  • 15-19 cm: 6-7.5 In, 19-23 cm: 7.5-9.1 In, 23-28 cm: 9.1-11 In, 28-33 cm: 11-13 In
  • Product Size/No.
  • S (1), M (2), L (3), XL (4)

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage
  • Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping)
  • Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials
  • Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area
  • The product should be applied as illustrated
  • If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone,
  • Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,

Return to

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone,
  • Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,
  • England.
  • Questions?
  • +44 (0)1423 507309
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk

Safety information

19 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Super support

5 stars

It is the correct size, it supports a damaged ankle, it is thin enough to wear with a sock In all shoes/boots. It is very comfortable and so good I have ordered 2 more!

supportive

5 stars

does exactly what it says, supportive , gives confidence after ankle strain

very unabtrusive very effective.

5 stars

This product is fabulous, does exactly what I want. Would certainly recommend

great support for my sprained ankle

5 stars

I bout thius product three week ago and am very happy with it.

Really useful

5 stars

I bought the sleeve after injuring my ankle walking. It really helped as part of my recovery programme - I will use this when I go walking again as a preventative measure.

Great product

5 stars

I have had these previously and pleased again with the quallity

Good support

5 stars

I bought this to provide extended support following a minor ankle fracture. It's been particularly useful for walking on rough ground.

Ankle support

4 stars

Prompt delivery and good quality item. I have used it for a short time and so far so good.

Good

5 stars

This is my second Product from you and ut feel perfect

Excellent product

5 stars

This is a comfortable fit and certainly gives the support I need after breaking a tendon to my right foot

