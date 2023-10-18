We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hedrin All In One Shampoo 100Ml

Hedrin All In One Shampoo 100Ml

All in One Shampoo
Deal with every phase of head lice, with Hedrin:DetectionTreatmentPost TreatmentProtectionNow treating head lice can be as fuss-free as a hair wash. Just use Hedrin® All in One Shampoo during your normal bath time routine. Hedrin Shampoo has been shown to kill lice in ten minutes. What's more, it makes louse egg (nit) removal easy; it's more than twice as effective as combing alone, and it leaves hair clean and fresh. A further check should be carried out one week after application to make sure that no lice or eggs have managed to escape treatment. If any live lice are discovered then the shampoo can be re-applied. Hedrin® All in One Shampoo is pesticide-free, so you can use it whenever you need to. It's complete head lice treatment, without the drama.
TreatmentKills head lice, removes eggs & cleans hairThe complete treatment that fits into your batch time routineWorks in 10 minsComb includedTreats up to 4x headsEasy to useSkin friendlyNo pesticidesNo nasty odourAllergy certified
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Isononyl Isononanoate, MIPA-Laureth Sulfate, Laureth-4, Cocamide DEA

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Important: Please read all information provided on the carton carefully before use. Retain carton for future reference. There is no leaflet insert.1 Adults and children over 1 year: Apply all in one shampoo to dry hair, from root to tip2 Leave for 10 minutes3 Wet hair to make a lather4 Rinse out, leaving hair clean and healthy5 Comb through a section at a time to remove lice and eggs (nits), sliding the comb provided from root to tip, making sure that the hair runs through the base of the teeth of the comb

Lower age limit

1 Years

