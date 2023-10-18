Hedrin All In One Shampoo 100Ml

All in One Shampoo

Deal with every phase of head lice, with Hedrin: Detection Treatment Post Treatment Protection Now treating head lice can be as fuss-free as a hair wash. Just use Hedrin® All in One Shampoo during your normal bath time routine. Hedrin Shampoo has been shown to kill lice in ten minutes. What's more, it makes louse egg (nit) removal easy; it's more than twice as effective as combing alone, and it leaves hair clean and fresh. A further check should be carried out one week after application to make sure that no lice or eggs have managed to escape treatment. If any live lice are discovered then the shampoo can be re-applied. Hedrin® All in One Shampoo is pesticide-free, so you can use it whenever you need to. It's complete head lice treatment, without the drama.

Treatment Kills head lice, removes eggs & cleans hair The complete treatment that fits into your batch time routine Works in 10 mins Comb included Treats up to 4x heads Easy to use Skin friendly No pesticides No nasty odour Allergy certified

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Isononyl Isononanoate, MIPA-Laureth Sulfate, Laureth-4, Cocamide DEA

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Important: Please read all information provided on the carton carefully before use. Retain carton for future reference. There is no leaflet insert. 1 Adults and children over 1 year: Apply all in one shampoo to dry hair, from root to tip 2 Leave for 10 minutes 3 Wet hair to make a lather 4 Rinse out, leaving hair clean and healthy 5 Comb through a section at a time to remove lice and eggs (nits), sliding the comb provided from root to tip, making sure that the hair runs through the base of the teeth of the comb

Lower age limit

1 Years