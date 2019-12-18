Fred & Flo 64 Fragrance Free Wipes

Not as good, or as big as the previous Tesco baby
Not as good, or as big as the previous Tesco baby wipes. And what a silly name, we don't have a baby now but use them as general non 'additive' wipes.
Great wet wipes
I can't comment on how they work for babies as I use them for taking my makeup off, cleaning up spills and wiping things off my clothes, all of which they work fabulously for! They don't disintegrate and leave fluff everywhere like others I've tried, have a pleasant scent, actually have enough moisture and don't seem dry, and I have had no issue removing them from the packaging. They aren't as cost effective as they used to be - after a rebrand they seem thinner and smaller - but they are still fit for the purpose I use them for so I'm not too fussed.
Impossible to remove a wipe without pulling out half the contents. They also seem to have an excess of moisture in them. Poorly designed dispenser makes these one product I avoid now.
There really good to use and cheap
Good quality produce, but why would you buy 3 packs to SAVE just 6p???!!
Great value,good product.l use these wipes for everything from cleaning the children's faces too cleaning my leather seats they are fantastic.
This Fred % Flo is rubbish. It disintegrates as you full it out of the packet. The previous green packet ofbaby wipes with picture of a baby on the the packet was superior - larger and did not rip.
Wipes have shrunk in size,will not be buying again
Very disappointing wont be buying them again, much smaller than the Tesco loves wipes that these have replaced.
Have Sadly Shrunk Since Being Rebranded
Since being branded from Tesco Loves Baby to Fred & Flo, the wipes are noticeably smaller :( Need to use 2 instead of on now sometimes. Now will buy Aldi's Maria rips, thy ar th same size still as the old Tesco ones. Gave them 2 stars as still reasonably thick, and also still have the snap close lid.
Terrible packaging, ok wipes
The wipes are nice with a pleasant not perfume smell. They come out the packet as well as any others. The main reason for the review is to moan that the plastic opening flap ALWAYS falls off almost immediately then the wipes dry out. Please look at this issue.