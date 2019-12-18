By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo 64 Fragrance Free Wipes

Fred & Flo 64 Fragrance Free Wipes
Product Description

  • FRED & FLO Fragrance free ultra soft wipes 64 pack
  • Ultra Soft like fluffy white clouds Soft & gentle for delicate skin Cleansing milk for baby’s soft skin Dermatologically approved
  • Specially developed to gently cleanse, help soothe and protect your baby’s skin, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin and safe for babies who may be prone to eczema. Formulated with a gentle cleansing milk which contains extracts of aloe vera and camomile. Dermatologically approved and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for your baby’s skin.
  • "Fred! Your hands are mucky!" "Flo, your bottom's yucky!" These wipes are like a magic weapon, Think we might need three, five…seven!

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Citrate, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Benzoic Acid, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-12, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open the lid and remove and dispose of the inner label. Pull the first wipe through the opening and you're ready to deal with anything and everything. Each wipe pops up from the pack so its easy to remove one at a time - useful when only one hand free. Always close the lid after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush wipes down the toilet, dispose of with normal household waste.
  • Ideal for meal times play times out and about the whole family.

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

64 Wipes

Using Product Information

31 Reviews

Not as good, or as big as the previous Tesco baby

2 stars

Not as good, or as big as the previous Tesco baby wipes. And what a silly name, we don't have a baby now but use them as general non 'additive' wipes.

Great wet wipes

4 stars

I can't comment on how they work for babies as I use them for taking my makeup off, cleaning up spills and wiping things off my clothes, all of which they work fabulously for! They don't disintegrate and leave fluff everywhere like others I've tried, have a pleasant scent, actually have enough moisture and don't seem dry, and I have had no issue removing them from the packaging. They aren't as cost effective as they used to be - after a rebrand they seem thinner and smaller - but they are still fit for the purpose I use them for so I'm not too fussed.

Impossible to remove a wipe without pulling out ha

1 stars

Impossible to remove a wipe without pulling out half the contents. They also seem to have an excess of moisture in them. Poorly designed dispenser makes these one product I avoid now.

There really good to use and cheap

5 stars

There really good to use and cheap

Good quality produce, but why would you buy 3 pack

4 stars

Good quality produce, but why would you buy 3 packs to SAVE just 6p???!!

Great value,good product.l use these wipes for eve

5 stars

Great value,good product.l use these wipes for everything from cleaning the children's faces too cleaning my leather seats they are fantastic.

rubbish

1 stars

This Fred % Flo is rubbish. It disintegrates as you full it out of the packet. The previous green packet ofbaby wipes with picture of a baby on the the packet was superior - larger and did not rip.

Wipes have shrunk in size,will not be buying again

2 stars

Very disappointing wont be buying them again, much smaller than the Tesco loves wipes that these have replaced.

Have Sadly Shrunk Since Being Rebranded

2 stars

Since being branded from Tesco Loves Baby to Fred & Flo, the wipes are noticeably smaller :( Need to use 2 instead of on now sometimes. Now will buy Aldi's Maria rips, thy ar th same size still as the old Tesco ones. Gave them 2 stars as still reasonably thick, and also still have the snap close lid.

Terrible packaging, ok wipes

3 stars

The wipes are nice with a pleasant not perfume smell. They come out the packet as well as any others. The main reason for the review is to moan that the plastic opening flap ALWAYS falls off almost immediately then the wipes dry out. Please look at this issue.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

